Man hit by vehicle on Kennedy Expressway in critical condition

CHICAGO -- A pedestrian was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday on the Kennedy Expressway on the Near West Side.The man jumped over a concrete median barrier about 8:25 p.m. and was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-90 near Van Buren Street, Illinois State Police said.He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.Traffic on the inbound Kennedy was shut down as emergency crews responded, but all lanes were open again by about 10 p.m., state police said.