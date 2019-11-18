Man hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Gary, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Gary Sunday, police said.

Gary police responded to reports of a man with a gun at around 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street. Upon arrival, police said officers encountered an armed man who refused to follow their orders.

Gary police said shots were fired and the man was transported to a local hospital.

No officers were injured in the incident, according to police.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, Gary police said.

No other details are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garylake county indianaofficer involved shootingman shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after police chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder
Man fatally shot inside Subway on Southeast Side: police
Turnout at Chicago cannabis hiring event leads to hourslong waits
Boy, 14, helps save father's life after accidental shooting
Teen gives out backpacks full of supplies to Chicago's homeless
Suspected bank robber arrested in Chicago after pursuit from Rolling Meadows
2 wanted for smash and grab robbery at Subway in Palos Park
Show More
Phone scammers impersonate Lake County sheriff's office: authorities
Baby born without skin goes home after 11 months in hospital
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, light rain ends overnight
7 workers fired after brawl at Wisconsin Popeyes caught on camera
'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
More TOP STORIES News