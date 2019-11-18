Man hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Gary, police say

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man has been hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Gary Sunday, police said.Gary police responded to reports of a man with a gun at around 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street. Upon arrival, police said officers encountered an armed man who refused to follow their orders.Gary police said shots were fired and the man was transported to a local hospital.No officers were injured in the incident, according to police.The Lake County Sheriff's Department will conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, Gary police said.No other details are known at this time.