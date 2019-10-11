Police search for driver involved in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run that left man injured

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man injured in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge.Chicago Ridge police said the man was hit while crossing the street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10100 block of South Avenue.Witnesses said the man was struck by a Ford Crown Victoria that had a municipal license plate.During the course of the investigation, a Ford matching the vehicle's description was recovered in Oak Lawn, police said.Police said the car had heavy front end damage to the passenger side. Police have not yet said if the car was involved in the incident.The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.The man's age and condition were not immediately available.The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.