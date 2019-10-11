Man hurt in crash after shots fired in Budlong Woods

CHICAGO -- One person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a building Friday in Budlong Woods on the North Side.

The driver of a 2019 Volkswagon Passat was eastbound about 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Foster Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said. This caused the driver to strike the front doors of a commercial building, but no one was struck by bullets.

A 25-year-old man who was in the vehicle was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver ran off.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
budlong woodschicagoshots firedcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured in drive-by shooting outside Calumet City mall
Man hurt in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run, police search for driver
Boy killed in West Pullman shooting: police
Father claims adopted daughter was really adult with dwarfism
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy with isolated storms, plunging temperatures Friday
Chicago police routinely monitor gang funerals
Officer struck by CPD vehicle during chase of alleged armed suspect
Show More
Milwaukee bus driver rushes into burning apartment after spotting fire
Body found in burned-out minivan on South Side identified
Fallen CPD officers honored at Valor Awards Dinner
Fire at Starbucks in downtown Chicago under investigation
UTMB heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
More TOP STORIES News