Man dressed as CPD officer robs currency exchange in Streeterville, police say

By Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man dressed as a CPD officer robbed a currency exchange in the city's Streeterville neighborhood Monday evening.

Police said that at about 7:40 p.m. a man wearing a Chicago Police Department uniform, including a baseball cap, long-sleeve button-up shirt and reflective vest, as well as a surgical mask, entered a currency exchange inside the North Bridge shops in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue.

The man approached a 22-year-old woman who worked there, implied he had a gun and announced a robbery, police said.

The woman gave the robber an unknown amount of cash inside a bag, and the man fled.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Police describe the suspect around 40 years old, about 6 ft. tall weighing 180 to 200 lbs.

No one is in custody.

An investigation by Area Central detectives is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagostreetervillechicago crimerobberypolice impersonatorchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions; IG report expected to be released
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
Chicago shore battered by high waves, lakefront path closed
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, not as cold Tuesday
Man posed as doctor and raped student, prosecutors say
Giving Tuesday: ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' event
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Show More
Kenosha sheriff: Marijuana will still be illegal in Wisconsin in 2020
'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
FBI offers $5M to find US citizen on Most Wanted Terrorist List
More TOP STORIES News