Man, 20, in critical condition after jumping into Lake Michigan on Gold Coast

A man was critically injured Thursday after he jumped into Lake Michigan in the Gold Coast and had to be rescued.

CHICAGO -- A man was critically hurt Thursday after he jumped into Lake Michigan in the Gold Coast and had to be rescued.

The 20-year-old jumped in the water about 1:40 a.m. while he walked with two friends in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

Chicago Police Marine Unit officers rescued the man from the water, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Police sources said the man had been drinking before he jumped in the lake.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
