Man in critical condition after Uptown stabbing

A 43-year-old man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was stabbed in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Saturday.Police said the victim and the attacker got into an argument at approximately 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Wilson Street. The victim sustained stab wounds to his chest, stomach and back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital.The suspect is in custody but is not cooperating with authorities. No charges have yet been filed and it is unknown what started the argument.