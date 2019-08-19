Man in custody after fatal shooting near Calumet Beach on Southeast Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night near Calumet Beach on the Southeast Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 7:05 p.m., the victim was sitting on the ground next to a playground in the 9900 block of South Crilly Drive when a 25-year-old man approached him and shot him twice in the stomach.

The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The shooter was arrested at the scene, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.
