Valoria Taylor, 89

A man was taken into custody Monday morning after an 88-year-old woman was shot to death and another woman was wounded in the Park Manor neighborhood.Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a call of a disturbance at an apartment building in the 7000-block of South Prairie Avenue. Officers arrived and discovered a 39-year-old woman inside the stairwell of the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she is in serious condition. The victim told police her nephew fired the shots and barricaded himself on the second floor of the apartment.SWAT units surrounded the apartment for four hours before the 19-year-old man was taken into custody. Police said the 88-year-old woman was found shot to death inside the apartment."After hours of work, we were able to negotiate the offender out of the residence without further incident," said Chicago Police Sergeant Mike Malinowski.A weapon was recovered from inside the residence.Family identified the 88-year-old woman as Valoria Taylor.Neighbors like Winifred Surles said the woman had been living in that apartment for more than half a century. Surles said she was well known and highly respected in the community and lived with her teenage great-grandson."Such a tragedy, and she was the type of person that would make you laugh," Surles said. "She would keep you laughing, you know. She was just a sweet lady. She didn't deserve this."