Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philadelphia-bound flight: Officials

By 6abc Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA -- A man has been taken into custody after making "alarming statements" aboard a Philadelphia-bound flight, American Airlines officials said.

The incident occurred approximately 9:18 a.m. Thursday on American Airlines Flight 2392 from Orlando, according to Philadelphia police.

American Airlines tells ABC News, a male passenger in the first class galley talked about wanting to enter the cockpit.

"The crew onboard flight 2392 traveling from Orlando (MCO) became aware of a customer exhibiting erratic behavior and making alarming statements," the airline said.

A flight attendant called the captain to alert him.

"The cabin crew took precautionary measures and monitored the customer who remained seated for the remainder of the flight," the statement said.

Philadelphia police said initially said the man had attempted to break into the cockpit area.

The airline, however, said passenger did not use any force and remained seated.

The plane landed safely on runway 27R at Philadelphia International Airport.

Officers met the plane and took the man in for questioning.

Police said no injuries were reported and no weapons were found.
