Man in custody following barricade situation on South Side

CHICAGO -- A man was taken into custody following an hours-long barricade situation on Chicago's South Side Thursday.Officers responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the report of gunfire in the 8100 block of South Crandon, Chicago police said.When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old barricaded inside of the home and a SWAT team was called to the scene, police said. He was taken into custody without incident at about 8:55 p.m., police said.No injuries were reported, police said.Police previously reported that shots were fired at officers.