Man in custody for sucker punching woman on CTA Red Line, police say

Charges are pending against a man police said viciously punched a woman on a CTA Red Line train and then left at the Jarvis Avenue stop. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Charges are pending against a man police said viciously punched a woman on a CTA Red Line train and then left at the Jarvis Avenue stop.

Police said a 67-year-old woman was riding a northbound train at about 12 p.m. Thursday. She was reading on her Kindle when a man approached and, completely unprovoked, punched her in the face.



The victim's son told ABC7 Eyewitness News that his mother underwent eye surgery, but is now blind in her left eye. She had never met the suspect.

The suspect got off at Jarvis Avenue. The victim got off at the Howard stop to call for help.

Even the most vigilant CTA riders were stunned by the attack.

"Quite frankly, it's appalling," said rider Jack Schultz. "Why would someone take the time out of their day to hit somebody's grandmother?"

Chicago police tweeted that a man had been taken into custody Friday afternoon after surveillance images were released to the public. They thanked members of the community and 14th District officers, who CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said recognized a possible offender from the photos and were able to locate him.



The suspect remains in police custody and charges are pending.
