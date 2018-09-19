Man in GoFundMe dispute with homeless Good Samaritan: Everything will be 'crystal clear'

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in GoFundMe dispute says 'everything will be 'crystal clear.' Watch the report from Katherine Scott on Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 18, 2018.

By
BURLINGTON, N.J. --
The man who is part of a dispute with a homeless good Samaritan over a $400,000 GoFundMe account said everything will become "crystal clear."

Mark D'Amico, 39, was in traffic court on Tuesday morning in Burlington, New Jersey on motor vehicle violations unrelated to the GoFundMe case.
EMBED More News Videos

Man in GoFundMe dispute: Everything will be 'crystal clear.' Katherine Scott reports on September 18, 2018.



"We're letting the cops do their jobs right now. The investigators are investigating," he told Action News reporter Katherine Scott.

D'Amico said that because of an investigation, he couldn't say anything else about the GoFundMe case.



D'Amico was taken into custody last week on charges stemming from a traffic stop in October 2017. Police say he also failed to appear in court.

He is due back in court again next month.

D'Amico and his girlfriend, Kate McClure, are under investigation after that good Samaritan, John Bobbitt, accused them of dipping into some of the $400,000 in online donations they raised for him.
EMBED More News Videos

Man involved in GoFundMe dispute, arrested on traffic warrant. Watch this report from Action News at Noon on September 11, 2018.



Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina confirmed there was a criminal investigation into the couple.

Bobbitt sued the couple over mismanagement of the funds.
This all began in late 2017 when Bobbitt used $20 to help a stranded McClure get gas when her car ran out on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Bobbitt claims he only received a small portion of the money raised. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 11 on August 30, 2018.



As a way to help repay his kindness, McClure and D'Amico launched that GoFundMe page.

The account, at first, led to appearances for Bobbitt and McClure on national TV programs, but turned into a dispute over the money.
EMBED More News Videos

Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey. Chad Pradelli reports during Action News at 5pm on September 6, 2018.



The total amount available would have been $360,000 after GoFundMe's fees. Bobbitt said he received approximately $75,000 in cash, goods and services, and claims the couple took lavish vacations and made expensive purchases with the rest.

The couple claimed through their attorney they gave Bobbitt $200,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Action News Investigationtheftfundraiserhomelessnew jersey newsphiladelphia newsinstagram storiesu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Homeless man suing couple over $400K GoFundMe campaign
Homeless man who helped stranger buys home, donates to grade-school student
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
$370K raised for homeless man who helped stranger
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 of testimony
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper released from prison
Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect pleads not guilty
Jeep crashes into Portage Park CVS after shooting; 2 injured
Woman sexually abused on NW Side
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Police: Man, 45, threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Show More
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Convicted kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
Texas mayor shoots and kills 12-foot alligator
Florence update: President Donald Trump visits North Carolina to see storm damage
More News