Man in wheelchair, 4 other suspects wanted for South Loop robberies

Chicago police have released an alert about a man in a wheelchair wanted in connection with three robberies in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood.

The robberies took place at 1:54 a.m. on June 30 in the 1200-block of South Wabash Avenue, at 3:12 a.m. on July 3 in the 700-block of South Michigan Avenue, and at 9 a.m. on July 3 in the 900-block of South Michigan Avenue

Police said in all three robberies, a man in a wheelchair approached the victims asking for spare change or cigarettes. The victims would then be attacked by four other robbers and have their property taken.

Police said the suspect in the wheelchair is between 35-30 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312 747-8384.
