Man in wheelchair wounded in shooting near South Side CTA Green Line station

A man in a wheelchair was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood near a CTA Green Line station Tuesday night, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street, near the 47th Street CTA Green Line station, police said.The 52-year-old man who uses a wheelchair was caught in the path of the bullets when police said a man was firing a gun at someone else. One of the bullets struck the victim, grazing his face.Paramedics rushed him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition has stabilized.It's unclear what led up to the shooting and the motivation behind it. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.