Man in wheelchair wounded in shooting near South Side CTA Green Line station

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in a wheelchair was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood near a CTA Green Line station Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man in a wheelchair was shot in the Bronzeville neighborhood near a CTA Green Line station Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 300-block of East 47th Street, near the 47th Street CTA Green Line station, police said.

The 52-year-old man who uses a wheelchair was caught in the path of the bullets when police said a man was firing a gun at someone else. One of the bullets struck the victim, grazing his face.

Paramedics rushed him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition has stabilized.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and the motivation behind it. Area Central detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingCTAChicagoBronzeville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael 2018 radar map: Category 4 storm roars nearer to Florida
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck in Streamwood
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
Sears names restructuring expert to board as debt is due
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler with showers and storms Wednesday
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Show More
Rauner blames 'illegal' immigrants for Chicago crime in contentious debate with Pritzker
Gold Coast carjacking ends in crash near Buckingham Fountain
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Poaching pics from Internet can cost social media users
More News