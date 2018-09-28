EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4318473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A baby boy was killed in an accidental house fire early Sunday.

The condition of the Englewood father seriously hurt in a house fire that killed his 7-month-old son is improving, his family said Friday.Relatives said Samuel Estes, 51, is out of the intensive care unit and breathing on his own. His son perished in the fire just one day after he and the infant's mother, 37-year-old Shamekia Williamson, got married."Here it is his wedding day and they lose their baby and he almost lost his life," said his aunt, Cynthia Estes.Samuel Estes sustained cuts, bruises and burns after jumping out of a second-floor window to escape the flames. The boy's mother and six other children - ages 1 to 17 -- also escaped from the home.The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in a home in the 1700 block of West 59th Street in the West Englewood neighborhood.Cynthia Estes identified the baby as Treshawn Estes.