armed robbery

Man lured to Lisle apartment and robbed; jumps from 3rd floor window to escape

LISLE, Ill. -- A man was lured to an apartment and robbed at gunpoint, but was able to escape by jumping from a third floor window Sunday in suburban Lisle.

About 11:30 p.m., Lisle police responded to an apartment in the 4600-block of Lake Valley Drive, for calls of a person who was robbed at gunpoint by multiple people, Lisle police said.

An investigation found that before the robbery, the man was contacted by a woman he did not know on social media, and invited to a party at the Lisle apartment, police said.

Once he arrived to the apartment he was met by several males who struck him with a pistol and demanded his cell phone and money, police said. He was then forced to invite a friend to the apartment, but while he was waiting for them to arrive he jumped from the third floor balcony and injured his ankle.

He was later able to call Lisle police, who then called DuPage Metro SWAT, police said.

About 7 a.m. police and SWAT teams served a search warrant at the apartment, police said. It is not known if anyone was injured or taken into custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
