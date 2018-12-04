Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side

A man was injured after jumping from his second floor apartment to escape from three home invaders in the Austin neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.The home invasion took place in the 5600-block of West Madison Street at about 8:30 p.m., police said. Three men, two with masks over their faces, approached the 39-year-old victim and pulled out handguns as he was entering his building, police said.The home invaders forced the victim to take them inside where police said they beat him and stole his property before the victim escaped by jumping from his second-floor unit.Patrons at a restaurant nearby saw the injured man and called police. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.The home invaders fled in an unknown direction and are not in custody, police said.Three children and the victim's girlfriend were in the apartment at the time, police said. None were injured.