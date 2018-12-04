Man jumps from second floor to escape home invasion on West Side

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was injured after jumping from his second floor apartment to escape from three home invaders in the Austin neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man was injured after jumping from his second floor apartment to escape from three home invaders in the Austin neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The home invasion took place in the 5600-block of West Madison Street at about 8:30 p.m., police said. Three men, two with masks over their faces, approached the 39-year-old victim and pulled out handguns as he was entering his building, police said.

The home invaders forced the victim to take them inside where police said they beat him and stole his property before the victim escaped by jumping from his second-floor unit.

Patrons at a restaurant nearby saw the injured man and called police. The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

The home invaders fled in an unknown direction and are not in custody, police said.

Three children and the victim's girlfriend were in the apartment at the time, police said. None were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimehome invasionChicagoAustin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Geneva teachers on strike after contract negotiations break down
Acero teachers become first charter school teachers in US history to go on strike
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
VIDEO: Uber Eats delivery passenger caught stealing packages, couple says
Video shows CPD officer beating teen with handcuffs at Roosevelt Red Line stop
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with lake-effect snow in NW Indiana Tuesday
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Menorah lit in Rogers Park to honor shooting victim
Show More
New 'Captain Marvel' trailer released: Watch it here
Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
Navy Criminal Unit investigating death of Chicago native, Vice Admiral Scott Stearney
Judge rules to halt CPS efforts to close National Teachers Academy
More News