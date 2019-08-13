Man kicks stranger's dog 15 feet into air; animal suffers collapsed lung, displaced heart, police say

PORT HUENEME, Calif. -- A homeless man known for a disturbing beachgoers in Port Hueneme, California, kicked a stranger's dog 15 feet in the air, causing the animal's lung to collapse and displacing its heart.

Police say Dylan McTaggert is an Oxnard transient and has a history of disturbing people on the beach. The suspect is accused of kicking a dog named Sophie without provocation. The dog went into shock and was rendered unconscious. The dog was kicked so hard she suffered severe injuries including a collapsed lung and displaced heart.

Police say McTaggert was fighting with Port Hueneme lifeguards when they arrived on scene. He was apprehended after a short foot chase.

McTaggert is currently on probation for assaulting officers and shoplifting. McTaggert is expected in court Tuesday.

Sophie is back at home and being cared for by her owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
animal crueltyanimal abusepetattackhomelessanimaldoganimalsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen fatally shot, 5 arrested after chase from Lake Co. to Chicago
Suspect ID'd, charged in West Side VA hospital shooting
Family, friends say goodbye to Chicago area soldier killed in Afghanistan at funeral
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
Laws may dampen casino profits, Lightfoot says
Artists paints mural on border wall
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Show More
Derailment halts trains on Metra UP West Line near Geneva
Trailer thief cuts partner in crime with machete: Deputies
Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sex harassment
'Empire' filming near site of allegedly staged Smollett attack
Man's dentures found stuck in his throat for more than a week
More TOP STORIES News