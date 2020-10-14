Man killed, 13-year-old girl wounded in Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A shooting left a man dead and a 13-year-old girl wounded Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.They were standing on a porch about 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a red-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.The teen was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.The man, 23, was shot in the armpit and chin area, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.Area Four detectives are investigating.