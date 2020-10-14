chicago shooting

Man killed, 13-year-old girl wounded in Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A shooting left a man dead and a 13-year-old girl wounded Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side, police said.

They were standing on a porch about 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a red-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man, 23, was shot in the armpit and chin area, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago shootingchicago violenceman killedchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Pregnant woman fatally shot on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition: police
Community hopes for Chicago gang truce amid ongoing gun violence killing kids
3 shot while working near CHA building in University Village
Ride-share passenger fatally shot in Humboldt Park: police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman fatally shot on South Side ID'd; baby in critical condition: police
Do you qualify for money from the LG refrigerator settlement?
Indiana added to Chicago travel quarantine list
Father of 5 killed in Waukegan road rage incident; man charged with murder
Barrett unscathed by tough Democratic confirmation probing
Here are some of the top deals for Amazon Prime Day
Community hopes for Chicago gang truce amid ongoing gun violence killing kids
Show More
Chicago Latino Theater Alliance drive-in event supports struggling artists
Accused Kenosha gunman won't face charges in Illinois
IL COVID-19 death toll surpasses 9K as 2,851 new cases reported
Chicago Weather: Clearing skies, chilly
Mars shines bright in opposition on Oct. 13
More TOP STORIES News