Chicago Lawn shooting kills 1; girl, 14, injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A shooting Friday afternoon left a man dead and a teenage girl wounded in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the pair about 5:45 p.m. as they stood outside in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue, Chicago police said.

The man, 35, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The girl, 14, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, police said. She was in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
