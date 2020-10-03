chicago shooting

West Englewood shooting kills 1; girl, 14, injured, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A shooting Friday afternoon left a man dead and a teenage girl wounded in West Englewood on the South Side.

Someone in a vehicle fired shots at the pair about 5:45 p.m. as they stood outside in the 6600 block of South Oakley Avenue, Chicago police said.


The man, 35, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said.

The girl, 14, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to her ankle, police said. She was in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.


No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest englewoodchicago shootingteen shotman killed
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% from 2019
Man shot, 2 others including child hurt during funeral on Far South Side
Man shot, child among 2 hurt in Morgan Park cemetery shooting
Rogers Park murders still unsolved 2 years later
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, stricken by COVID-19, arrives at military hospital
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
No charges against Midlothian officer in Jemel Roberson's deadly shooting
North Side runner shares journey to sobriety to help Hispanic community
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly
Show More
Jeff & Jude's brings pick-up Jewish deli to Chicago's NW Side
Trump wished 'speedy recovery' by local leaders after positive COVID-19 test
Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex
Video captures woman's happy dance after acing job interview
Cubs lose to Marlins in 2-0 sweep
More TOP STORIES News