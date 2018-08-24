Man killed, 3 hurt in Waukegan head-on crash

Sun-Times Media Wire
WAUKEGAN, Ill. --
A man was killed and three other people were injured in a head-on crash Thursday evening in north suburban Waukegan.

A man in his 70s was driving a Ford Mustang about 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of York House Road at East End Avenue when a westbound Dodge Charger crossed over the center line and hit the Mustand head-on, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

The Mustang's driver, a Beach Park resident, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was expected to perform an autopsy on Friday, police said. The man's name was not released pending notification of his family.

The man in his 60s who was driving the Dodge and his two passengers - a woman in her 50s and a girl in her late teens - were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released, according to police. All three of them live in Anchorage, Alaska.

The driver was cited for improper lane usage, police said. Toxicology testing for him was pending. The crash remained under investigation Friday.

