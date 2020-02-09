Man fatally shot, 7-year-old girl injured while driving in Humboldt Park on West Side: police

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally shot and a 7-year-old girl was injured while driving in Humboldt Park Sunday, Chicago police said..

According to police, around 3:04 a.m. the 36-year-old man was driving a minivan near the 1300-block of N. Rockwell Avenue with two other adults and a 7-year old when they heard shots behind them.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop about two blocks away, police said.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 7-year-old girl was shot in the back, police said. She was also transported to Stroger Hospital and is in fair condition, police said.

According to police, the other passengers in the vehicle did not see any suspects or have any idea where the shots came from.

"There were several people in the minivan but only two people were struck," Chicago Police Sergeant Al Stinites said.

No one else in the vehicle was injured.

No further victim information has been released at this time.

Area North detectives are investigating.
