Des Plaines man killed after crashing into Niles police parking garage

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A Des Plaines man was killed after crashing into the Niles Police Department parking garage Wednesday morning, police said.

A Hyundai sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Waukegan Road at about 12:06 a.m. when police said the driver was unable to make a left turn onto Milwaukee Avenue.

The car struck a curb, a ComEd police and fencing for the Niles Police Department and down an embankment hitting the underground exit garage door of the department's campus, police said. The car landed upside down.

The fire department worked for about 15 minutes to cut the driver out of the car. A 22-year-old man from Des Plaines driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

Niles police said there were reports from Morton Grove police about a car speeding and ignoring traffic lights before the crash. Police said no police vehicles were involved in the crash and no one else was hurt.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force's Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.
