Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has died after police said he crashed into an IDOT truck on the Stevenson Expressway Monday morning.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has died after police said he rear-ended an IDOT minuteman truck on the Stevenson Expressway Monday morning.

IDOT said an IDOT minuteman was helping a taxi on the side of the Stevenson at Pulaski Road when just after 2 a.m., a car veered off into the right shoulder and rear ended the IDOT truck and as a result the truck bumped into the taxi.

The man who hit the IDOT truck was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.

The IDOT minuteman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check live conditions on the ABC7 Traffic Map

All outbound lanes of the Stevenson were blocked after the crash. Shortly before 6 a.m., two southbound lanes were back open.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfatal crashIDOTtraffic fatalitiesChicagoArcher Heights
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman dead after Pilsen fire
5 killed after Calif. plane crash sparks house fires
City pothole repair crews directed to work 7 days a week
Chicago police sergeant found dead in apparent suicide ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, mild with periods of rain Monday
Flooding at Ronald McDonald House in Chicago closes facility, forces families into hotel
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl debate
Metra Electric service resumes Monday on modified schedule
Show More
7 shot, 2 fatally, outside Grand Crossing bar in drive-by shooting
Drag queen's children's book reading sparks protests outside Pennsylvania library
Quick Tip: Paying more for regular economy seats on planes
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
More News