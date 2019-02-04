A man has died after police said he rear-ended an IDOT minuteman truck on the Stevenson Expressway Monday morning.IDOT said an IDOT minuteman was helping a taxi on the side of the Stevenson at Pulaski Road when just after 2 a.m., a car veered off into the right shoulder and rear ended the IDOT truck and as a result the truck bumped into the taxi.The man who hit the IDOT truck was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he later died. Authorities have not released his identity.The IDOT minuteman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.All outbound lanes of the Stevenson are blocked, with traffic being detoured off at Pulaski and back on again.