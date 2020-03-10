BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning while at a house party in a northwest suburban Airbnb rental home has been identified.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Barrington Hills home in the 300-block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m., police said.
The large party took place at a home being rented on a short-term basis by individuals from outside of the area, according to police. After some type of disagreement, there were gunshots.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Sean B. Patton, Jr. of Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.
When officers arrived in the morning, investigators said some of the party-goers had already taken off.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.
Airbnb released a statement about the shooting, "The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation."
Police said they've been in contact with the property owner.
Man shot and killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd as Sean Patton, Jr.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News