Man shot and killed at Barrington Hills Airbnb ID'd as Sean Patton, Jr.

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning while at a house party in a northwest suburban Airbnb rental home has been identified.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Barrington Hills home in the 300-block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m., police said.

The large party took place at a home being rented on a short-term basis by individuals from outside of the area, according to police. After some type of disagreement, there were gunshots.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Sean B. Patton, Jr. of Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

When officers arrived in the morning, investigators said some of the party-goers had already taken off.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Airbnb released a statement about the shooting, "The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation."

Police said they've been in contact with the property owner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barrington hillsbarringtonairbnbfatal shootinggun violencepartyman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chicago, bringing Ill. total to 11
Coronavirus in Chicago: Here's what to know
Family violates COVID-19 quarantine by visiting school dance, officials say
Fugitive arrested after 29 years on the run
COVID-19 concerns may be impacting early voting
1st grade teacher tries to buy an 'eight ball' of meth while at school, authorities say
Doctors report spike in anxiety due to COVID-19 but urge calm, perspective
Show More
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, rain continues overnight
MLB, NBA and NHL close locker rooms to media
Former patients discover South suburban pediatrician did not vaccinated as requested
Proposed bill aims to protect personal information collected on household digital devices
More TOP STORIES News