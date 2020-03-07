Man shot and killed at Barrington Hills house party

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning while at a house party in Barrington Hills.Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the home in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m., police said.The large party took place at a home being rented on a short-term basis by individuals from outside Barrington Hills, according to police.The deceased male victim has not yet been identified.Old Sutton Road will be closed to through traffic between Otis Road and Route 62 while the incident is being investigated.The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.Airbnb said in a statement about the shooting, "The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation."