Man shot and killed at Barrington Hills house party

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning while at a house party in Barrington Hills.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the home in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m., police said.



The large party took place at a home being rented on a short-term basis by individuals from outside Barrington Hills, according to police.

The deceased male victim has not yet been identified.

Old Sutton Road will be closed to through traffic between Otis Road and Route 62 while the incident is being investigated.

The Cook County Major Case Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.

Airbnb said in a statement about the shooting, "The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barrington hillsairbnbfatal shootinggun violencepartyman killedman shot
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders rallies thousands of supporters in Chicago
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Girls find gun in washroom at Old Town school
Detainees vote at Cook County Jail for 1st time
Daylight saving time 2020: The clocks that never sleep
Man stabbed during fight on Near North Side
Girl regains vision after losing it from flu complications
Show More
First lady pushes back against critics of her tennis pavilion tweet
Grand Crossing shooting leaves 6 hurt, suspects in custody
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
How airlines are cleaning planes in response to coronavirus outbreak
160 troops deployed to border amid COVID-19 fears
More TOP STORIES News