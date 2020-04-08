CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who Chicago police said died after being pushed onto the tracks at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop Tuesday has been identified.
The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Mamadou Balde of Chicago.
Balde was at the Jackson Red Line station in the 200-block of South State Street when at about 5:13 p.m., he police said was approached by three people who pushed him onto the tracks.
Balde was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
Chicago killed by CTA Red Line train at Jackson after being pushed onto tracks ID'd, police say
