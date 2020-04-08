Chicago killed by CTA Red Line train at Jackson after being pushed onto tracks ID'd, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man who Chicago police said died after being pushed onto the tracks at a CTA Red Line station in the Loop Tuesday has been identified.The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as 29-year-old Mamadou Balde of Chicago.Balde was at the Jackson Red Line station in the 200-block of South State Street when at about 5:13 p.m., he police said was approached by three people who pushed him onto the tracks.Balde was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.