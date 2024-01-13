Victim in his 20s was found with gunshot wound to the head, CPD says

Man fatally shot in Gresham, prompting SWAT standoff with gunman, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police SWAT team was called after a gunman barricaded himself after killing a man Friday night in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers found man in his 20s around 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, officers found that the man had gotten into an argument with gunman who fled into a nearby home, police said.

The man barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a SWAT team to respond. The SWAT team remained on scene as of 11 p.m.