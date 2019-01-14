Man killed father, sent photos of body to coworker, warrants say

EMBED </>More Videos

A Kinston man shot by a deputy during a Durham standoff texted photos of his dead father to a coworker, according to warrants.

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. --
A Kinston man shot by a deputy during a Durham standoff texted photos of his dead father to a coworker, according to Durham County warrants.

The documents state that Chivalery Moore, 33, of Kinston, sent a photo of a partially clothed male face down on a blood covered floor to a coworker at UPS on Tuesday, Jan 8.

Durham deputies responded to 5706 Tomakawk Trail later that day.

After a five-hour standoff, deputies went inside the home and discovered the body of Willie Moore, 60.

Chivalery Moore was shot by a deputy--who is now on leave pending an investigation--during the standoff. Moore is now out of the hospital and charged with the murder of his father.

The warrants state that Willie Moore's body was found in the same position depicted in the photos texted to the coworker along with the same "bloody kitchen floor and wall."

The photos Moore sent showed Moore's body appearing "to have multiple force sharp injuries," a warrant states.

During a search of the home, deputies seized items including a large knife with blood stains and a white karate robe with dried blood stains.


According to the warrants, the texts Chivalery Moore sent included words claiming he had killed his father.

Chivalery Alexa Moore



A neighbor said she had not seen Willie Moore in almost a month, according to the warrants.

Man shot by deputy during Durham standoff charged with killing father
A Kinston man shot by deputies during a standoff was charged with murdering his father, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
standoffmurderdurham county newstext messagesu.s. & worldman killedNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for man convicted of killing Hadiya Pendleton
Polish mayor dies after being stabbed in heart on stage
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Missing 6-year-old boy found in attic crawl space
VIDEO: Lions' casual stroll causes major traffic jam
Show More
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Devyn Holmes speaks for 1st time since FB live shooting
Papa Murphy's shut down after store photos go viral
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
More News