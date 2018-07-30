Man killed, former college football player injured in East Chicago shooting

A former college football star was wounded in a deadly weekend shooting in East Chicago, Indiana.Police say 23-year-old Martayveus Carter was one of two people shot at a gas station late Saturday night.Authorities were called at 11:37 p.m. for reports of shots fired in the 4900 block of Kennedy Avenue in East Chicago, Indiana, according to a statement from East Chicago police. Responding officers spotted "a large group of individuals" running away from a nearby gas station.Brian Thomas, 33, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police and the Lake County Coroner's Office. Thomas, who lived in Hammond, Indiana, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Hammond, where he died at 12:09 a.m. Sunday.Carter of East Chicago was injured in the shooting, police said. He was also taken to St. Catherine for treatment. His condition was not known.Multiple people were taken to the East Chicago Police Department for questioning and four guns were recovered and "placed into evidence," police said.Carter was a standout player at East Chicago Central High School and later became Grand Valley State University's all-time leading rusher. A spokesperson for Grand Valley State University said Carter had just worked out for the Kansas City Chiefs.Anyone with information, still photos or video footage related to the shooting was asked to call Det. Miguel Pena at (219) 391-8318 or submit an anonymous tip to (219) 391-8500.