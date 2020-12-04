EB lanes of Eisenhower Expressway at Canal Street closed due to shooting investigation: ISP

All eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street are currently closed shooting between the Jane Byrne Interchange and the Old Post Office until further notice, according to Illinois State Police.
Police responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says a man, approximately in his 20s, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ISP is investigating with Chicago police assistance, officials say.
This is a developing story and no further information has been provided by police at this time. We will update when more information becomes available.