Eisenhower Expressway at Canal Street reopened after closed due to shooting investigation: ISP

Illinois State Police say there have been 112 Cook County expressway shootings so far this year in 2020, compared to 52 total shootings in 2019.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is dead and part of the Eisenhower Expressway was closed for hours Friday afternoon while police investigate a reported shooting.The eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street have been reopened between the Jane Byrne Interchange and the Old Post Office, according to Illinois State Police.Police responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. Friday.A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says a man, approximately in his 20s, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.ISP is investigating with Chicago police assistance, officials say.In 2019, The Illinois State Police responded to investigation 52 expressway shootings on the Chicagoland expressways in Cook County. ISP said there have been 112 shootings this year, including Friday's incident.