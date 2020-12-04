Eisenhower Expressway at Canal Street reopened after closed due to shooting investigation: ISP

The eastbound lanes of I-290 at Canal Street have been reopened between the Jane Byrne Interchange and the Old Post Office, according to Illinois State Police.
Police responded to the area around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson says a man, approximately in his 20s, was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ISP is investigating with Chicago police assistance, officials say.
In 2019, The Illinois State Police responded to investigation 52 expressway shootings on the Chicagoland expressways in Cook County. ISP said there have been 112 shootings this year, including Friday's incident.
This is a developing story and no further information has been provided by police at this time. We will update when more information becomes available.