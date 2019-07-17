Man killed in apparent hit-and-run near Columbus Park on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police say a man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday near Columbus Park on Chicago's West Side.

According to police, around approximately 2:38 a.m. officers responded to a call of a person down in the street in the 800 block of South Central Avenue.

Police say responding officers found a white man lying unresponsive in the street. The man is believed to be in his late 40s, according to police.

Police say the victim appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No witnesses are in custody.

Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
