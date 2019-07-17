Man killed in apparent hit-and-run near Columbus Park on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run Wednesday morning on the West Side, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person down in the street in the 800-block of South Central Avenue at about 2:38 a.m., police said.

The responding officers found a man, believed to be in his late 40s, lying unresponsive in the street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on his injuries, police said it is believed he was struck by a car. His identity has not been released.

The incident occurred in an industrial area with very little foot traffic. Police said they have not been able to locate any witnesses.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
