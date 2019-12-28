Man killed in Back of the Yards fire

CHICAGO -- A 55-year-old man died Saturday after being caught in a fire in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

Authorities responded to the blaze about 4:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 48th Street, Chicago fire officials said. Crews arrived to find the third floor and attic of the three-story building in flames.

The man was found dead in the back of the third floor, officials said. The fire was struck out about 5:30 a.m.

Chicago police and the Office of Fire Investigations are leading the probe into the fire.

