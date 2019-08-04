Man killed in hit-and-run on Far South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A 54-year-old man was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Burnside on the Far South Side.

The man was struck by a red pick-up truck about 3:25 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police said. The driver drove away without providing assistance and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not confirmed his death.

No one was immediately in custody as CPD's Major Accidents Unit investigates.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire- Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burnsidehit and runman killedhit and run accident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
2 dead, 3 injured in I-94 crash; Southbound lanes reopened
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Lake Shore Drive motorcycle crash: police
How to help El Paso shooting victims
Weekend Watch: Suburban decline and rising property taxes
2 adults stabbed, child shot in Englewood; 2 arrested: police
Show More
Longhorn on loose corralled by cowboy in Colorado
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Video shows bat flying though Spirit Airlines plane
Lollapalooza Day 2: Video shows dozens of people jumping fence
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News