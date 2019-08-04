Man killed in hit-and-run on Far South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A 54-year-old man was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Burnside on the Far South Side.The man was struck by a red pick-up truck about 3:25 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Cottage Grove, Chicago police said. The driver drove away without providing assistance and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not confirmed his death.No one was immediately in custody as CPD's Major Accidents Unit investigates.