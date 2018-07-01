Man killed in Elk Grove Village crash ID'd

One person is dead after a crash between a dump truck and five passenger vehicles in Elk Grove Village Saturday. (WLS)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) --
Authorities have released the identity of a man killed in a crash in Elk Grove Village on Saturday.

The crash involved a dump truck and five passenger vehicles.

The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Giuseppe Gazzano, 44, of Bloomingdale.

Family members said he was on his way home from work when the crash occurred at approximately 10 a.m. near Arlington Heights Road and Meadow Court.

Gazzano worked six days a week and was very close with his two siblings, family members said.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.
