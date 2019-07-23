Man killed in fireworks explosion on South Side

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a fireworks explosion Monday in the South Side Ashburn neighborhood, police said.

The 53-year-old was involved in an accident with an explosive device about 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 85th Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on scene near a residence.

Police bomb and arson units were called to the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoashburnman killedfireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Lightfoot tries to put hot mic controversy to rest
Chicago police step up security for weekend festivals
Show More
Workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Street chess in downtown Chicago
100 years later, shadow of Red Summer race riots still hangs over Chicago
More TOP STORIES News