Man killed in fireworks explosion on South Side

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a fireworks explosion Monday in the South Side Ashburn neighborhood, police said.The 53-year-old was involved in an accident with an explosive device about 3:55 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 85th Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead on scene near a residence.Police bomb and arson units were called to the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.Area South detectives are conducting a death investigation.