Man killed in Gary house fire

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man has died after a house fire in Gary, Ind. Monday night.Witnesses said the victim, a man in his 60s, was cooking at a house on East 13th Avenue when he fell asleep, the food overheated, and caught fire.Neighbors kicked the front door down, and were able to save a young boy.The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and confirmed the man's death. Authorities have not released the man's identity.