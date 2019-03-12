GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A man has died after a house fire in Gary, Ind. Monday night.
Witnesses said the victim, a man in his 60s, was cooking at a house on East 13th Avenue when he fell asleep, the food overheated, and caught fire.
Neighbors kicked the front door down, and were able to save a young boy.
The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and confirmed the man's death. Authorities have not released the man's identity.
Man killed in Gary house fire
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News