Man killed in Gresham shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Gresham on the South Side, police said.

The 39-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
