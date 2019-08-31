Man, 59, killed in Lombard hit-and-run

LOMBARD, Ill. -- A 59-year-old man was killed Friday in a hit-and-run in west suburban Lombard.The man was walking near the corner of Roosevelt Road and Addison Avenue just after midnight when he was hit by a pickup truck, the DuPage County sheriff's office said. The driver then fled eastbound on Roosevelt Road.Police are still searching for the driver of a white Ford F-250 with yellow overhead cab lights that is suspected in the hit-and-run, the sheriff's office said.Anyone familiar with the truck or its driver is asked to call the DuPage County sheriff's office at 630-407-2400.