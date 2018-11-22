A man was shot to death Thursday morning in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side, police said.People in the area heard gunshots at 11:46 a.m. and found the 20-year-old lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of West 96th Street, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.Further details were not immediately available as Area South detectives investigated.