Man killed in Maywood shooting during rush hour

MAYWOOD, Ill. --
A man was shot to death Tuesday evening in west suburban Maywood.

Kevon L. Sturkey, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of South 1st Avenue in Maywood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sturkey, who also lived in the west suburb, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m., the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died from his wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Maywood police believe a driver may have witnessed the rush hour shooting. They are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact them if they saw anything.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmurderman killedMaywood
Top Stories
Lake Shore Drive shutdown and protest planned for Thursday
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 16 from Chicago area among survivors
Houston doctor killed by man whose mother died during surgery, police say
Lollapalooza 2018: Street closures, new rules, tight security
WWII planes touch down in West Chicago
Chicago Loop stabbing suspect photos released
Man dies after being beaten with 'object' in Logan Square, police say
Even with a full plane of survivors, question is: why take off?
Show More
Illinois woman injured by lava bomb in Hawaii shares details of terrifying event
Chicago named one of the best cities for a staycation
Ex-girlfriend of NY murder suspect: 'He was trying to kill me'
Vienna Beef's 125th anniversary reminds Chicago of its meatpacking roots
More News