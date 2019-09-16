Man killed in Near North Side hit-and-run, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday on the Near North Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the man was crossing the street about 1:56 a.m. in the first block of East Ohio Street when a white Toyota SUV traveling eastbound hit him.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Toyota fled the scene, police said.

No information about the victim has been released at this time, police said they are unsure of the man's age.

No one is in custody.

Major Accidents unit is investigating.
