Man killed in North Lawndale police-involved shooting identified

EMBED <>More Videos

Police say Sharell Brown has been identified as the man who was killed in a police-involved shooting in Lawndale Saturday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man killed in a police-involved shooting Saturday has been identified.

Police say 26-year-old Sharell Brown was shot and killed by officers after they say he fired a weapon at them in the 1400 block of North Lawndale.

RELATED: Man killed in police-involved shooting in North Lawndale

The exact circumstances that lead up to the exchange of gunfire are not clear. Police say they stopped Brown who was on foot, weapons were pulled nearly immediately, engaging officers in not one, but two separate confrontations within a matter of minutes.

"He was discovered to be armed and that is when that first confrontation did occur," said CPD Sgt. Michael Malinowski.

WATCH: Chicago police give update on officer-involved shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police give update on officer-involved shooting in North Lawndale.



Brown was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to police.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is in charge of investigating police-involved shootings, says Brown was shot multiple times. They believe two officers discharged their weapons. One in the initial confrontation and another in the second one. Police say Brown's weapon was recovered from the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for the required 30-day cooling off period.

None of the officers involved in the two confrontations were injured. However, one of the responding officers was taken to the hospital with chest pains, but it was not directly related to the exchange of gunfire.

Police say they've had previous contact with Brown before yesterday's deadly confrontation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north lawndalepolice involved shootingchicago crimeman shot
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man wanted for attempted sexual assault along lakefront: police
Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected
Child airlifted after hit and run while riding bike, police searching for suspect
Fallen CPD officers honored at National Police Week
Bartlett police officers suspended for hazing
Gary teen killed in shooting planned to join military
Race for the Cure brings hope to those with cancer
Show More
Mother's Day celebrations across Chicago
Lakeview mural dedicated on Mother's Day
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Natural Light is paying an intern to drink beer all summer
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News