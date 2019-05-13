Man killed in North Lawndale police-involved shooting identified

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5296126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police give update on officer-involved shooting in North Lawndale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man killed in a police-involved shooting Saturday has been identified.Police say 26-year-old Sharell Brown was shot and killed by officers after they say he fired a weapon at them in the 1400 block of North Lawndale.The exact circumstances that lead up to the exchange of gunfire are not clear. Police say they stopped Brown who was on foot, weapons were pulled nearly immediately, engaging officers in not one, but two separate confrontations within a matter of minutes."He was discovered to be armed and that is when that first confrontation did occur," said CPD Sgt. Michael Malinowski.Brown was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to police.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is in charge of investigating police-involved shootings, says Brown was shot multiple times. They believe two officers discharged their weapons. One in the initial confrontation and another in the second one. Police say Brown's weapon was recovered from the scene.The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for the required 30-day cooling off period.None of the officers involved in the two confrontations were injured. However, one of the responding officers was taken to the hospital with chest pains, but it was not directly related to the exchange of gunfire.Police say they've had previous contact with Brown before yesterday's deadly confrontation.