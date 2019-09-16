Man fatally struck while crossing street in River North hit-and-run, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the River North neighborhood Monday morning, Chicago police said.The man was crossing the street at about 1:56 a.m. in the first block of East Ohio Street when police said a white Toyota SUV traveling eastbound hit him.The 44-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.The driver of the SUV fled in an unknown direction and is not in custody, police said."I was walking down the street, I heard a loud crash, so I ran to where it was at just to see if I could maybe help with the car crash or something, but I didn't see a car, I only saw a person on the ground," said Jamal Harris, who heard the crash.There are several security cameras at the intersection that may have captured the hit-and-run and a clear shot of the vehicle. The Chicago Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating.