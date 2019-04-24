Man killed in shooting near Englewood school identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting near a school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.Police said two men were in a parked car outside Sherwood Elementary School in the 200-block of West 57th Street at about 9:35 p.m. when someone fired shots.A 26-year-old man was shot in the face and torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Rakeem Burris.A 27-year-old man was wounded in the leg and arm and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.