Man killed in shooting near Englewood school identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting near a school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.
Police said two men were in a parked car outside Sherwood Elementary School in the 200-block of West 57th Street at about 9:35 p.m. when someone fired shots.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the face and torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Rakeem Burris.
A 27-year-old man was wounded in the leg and arm and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.
Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
