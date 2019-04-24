Man killed in shooting near Englewood school identified

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting near a school in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

Police said two men were in a parked car outside Sherwood Elementary School in the 200-block of West 57th Street at about 9:35 p.m. when someone fired shots.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the face and torso and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Rakeem Burris.

A 27-year-old man was wounded in the leg and arm and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
englewoodchicagochicago shootingchicago crimeman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News